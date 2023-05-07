The recent gathering of farm ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations was a missed opportunity for Japan to set realistic goals to improve agricultural self-sufficiency as it faces a host of challenges to food security, experts say.

Everything from a chronic lack of resources, a dwindling working population, government reluctance to overhaul agricultural policy and boost rice production, and even changes in eating habits have reduced Japan to a nation precariously dependent on imports.

Russia’s war with Ukraine and the subsequent shock to global supply chains served as a further reminder of the vulnerability of Japan’s food systems against external conflicts.