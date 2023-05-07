The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Japan reached 33,812,143 on Sunday, meaning that more than one-fourth of the country’s population has been infected with the coronavirus since its first outbreak about three years ago.

Japan’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed in January 2020. The cumulative number of cases surpassed 10 million in July, 20 million in September and 30 million in January this year. On Aug. 19 last year, the number of daily new cases hit a record of over 260,000.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative cases, at 4,385,573, followed by Osaka, at 2,850,626, Kanagawa, at 2,239,277, Aichi, at 2,125,941 and Saitama, at 1,814,481.