  • And estimated one-fourth of the Japanese population has been infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak about three years ago. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    And estimated one-fourth of the Japanese population has been infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak about three years ago. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • Jiji

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Japan reached 33,812,143 on Sunday, meaning that more than one-fourth of the country’s population has been infected with the coronavirus since its first outbreak about three years ago.

Japan’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed in January 2020. The cumulative number of cases surpassed 10 million in July, 20 million in September and 30 million in January this year. On Aug. 19 last year, the number of daily new cases hit a record of over 260,000.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of cumulative cases, at 4,385,573, followed by Osaka, at 2,850,626, Kanagawa, at 2,239,277, Aichi, at 2,125,941 and Saitama, at 1,814,481.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW