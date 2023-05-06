  • The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alaska returns to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay following a patrol, in Kings Bay, Georgia, in May 2014. | U.S. NAVY / VIA REUTERS
    The Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alaska returns to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay following a patrol, in Kings Bay, Georgia, in May 2014. | U.S. NAVY / VIA REUTERS

A U.S. nuclear-armed submarine will make a publicly announced visit to South Korea within months, prompting debate about the wisdom of a heightened public role for what’s long been known as the Navy’s “silent service.”

Pentagon officials confirmed that one of the Navy’s 14 Ohio-class vessels will visit, as President Joe Biden signaled in announcing a “Nuclear Consultative Group” during last month’s White House visit by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The submarines, nicknamed Boomers, gained the silent service description because they are designed to glide undetected, and their port calls have seldom been disclosed — much less trumpeted — by their usually taciturn commanders. Each of the subs carries up to 20 D-5 Trident ballistic missiles.

