  • The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on May 5 at 2:42 p.m. is located in Ishikawa Prefectural Masago Region | GOOGLE MAPS
  • Staff report

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake, which measured a strong 6 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers in Ishikawa Prefecture on Friday at 2:42 p.m.

There was no threat of a tsunami, but sea level changes of less than 20 cm were possible, the Meteorological Agency said. 

Strong 6 is the second-highest level on the intensity scale.

