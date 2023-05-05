“Shuttle diplomacy” between Tokyo and Seoul is set to resume Sunday, when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will travel to South Korea — the latest step toward reinvigorating the neighbors’ bilateral relations after years of chilly ties.

Less than two days after wrapping up a weeklong African tour, where he pledged to bolster Japan’s involvement in the continent amid rising Chinese and Russian influence, Kishida will travel to South Korea for a two-day visit and talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Kishida’s trip will be the first to South Korea by a Japanese prime minister for a bilateral meeting since 2018, when then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Yoon’s predecessor, President Moon Jae-in, before the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.