China’s five-day Labor Day holiday in early May was once a good excuse for a quick European jaunt — with a side of luxury shopping on the agenda.

But with flights remaining limited after China’s border reopening in January, European luxury stores will need to wait longer for the return of masses of tourists they once depended on for growth.

That may matter less to the bottom line of luxury firms than previously thought, although brands and investors are struggling to get a handle on the Chinese consumer recovery as domestic and overseas shopping habits shift after three unusual pandemic-hit years.