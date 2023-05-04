  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be chairing the three-day G7 meeting in Hiroshima from May 19. | KYODO
With less than a month until the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, senior Japanese diplomat Keiichi Ono has been intensifying preparations with other countries as a “sherpa,” to lead the three-day meeting from May 19 to success.

Similar to the famed Sherpa guides of Nepal who help climbers scale the Himalayas, sherpas serve as personal assistants to the G7 leaders and play key roles in ensuring the success of the summits.

In preparation for the summits, sherpas hold multiple conferences from the beginning of the year, to allow adequate time for leaders to deepen discussions and reach agreements.

