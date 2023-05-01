  • Itsumi Nakamoto (front) takes guests on a sabani boat tour in Ogimi, Okinawa Prefecture, in August 2022. | ENDEMIC GARDEN H / VIA THE OKINAWA TIMES
    Itsumi Nakamoto (front) takes guests on a sabani boat tour in Ogimi, Okinawa Prefecture, in August 2022. | ENDEMIC GARDEN H / VIA THE OKINAWA TIMES

  • The Okinawa Times

Itsumi Nakamoto, president of travel and hotel operator Endemic Garden H in the Yanbaru region of Okinawa’s main island, senses a change in demand for tourism in the prefecture.

“The question now is how to make it more sustainable,” Nakamoto says.

With the resumption of international travel after a pandemic-induced halt, Okinawa is beginning to see an increase in tourism. Local businesses are exploring ways to re-establish Okinawa’s rich nature and unique history and culture as valuable tourism resources while trying to raise per-person spending by tourists and create more jobs in the region.

