Asagao no Kai, a group supporting the family of Megumi Yokota, a Japanese teen who was abducted by North Korean agents, marked 20 years of its founding on Monday.

The support group, who’s name literally means “morning glory group,” was established in May 2003 by residents of the condominium where Shigeru Yokota, father of Megumi, and her mother, Sakie, were also living.

The couple gave the name to the group because morning glories were Megumi’s favorite flower. The girl is also known to have given pressed morning glory to Hitomi Soga, another Japanese abductee, in North Korea, according to the group.