  • Staff report

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake, which measured a 2 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers near Okinawa Honoshima area on Monday at 12:22 p.m.

A tsunami forecast, which refers to the possibility of a slight change in sea levels, was issued for parts of Okinawa Prefecture following the earthquake.

More information:

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW