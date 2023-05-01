A magnitude 6.2 earthquake, which measured a 2 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers near Okinawa Honoshima area on Monday at 12:22 p.m.
A tsunami forecast, which refers to the possibility of a slight change in sea levels, was issued for parts of Okinawa Prefecture following the earthquake.
More information:
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.