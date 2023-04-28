  • A technical intern from Mongolia takes care of a patient at a hospital in the city of Kokubunji, western Tokyo, on Tuesday. | KYODO
    A technical intern from Mongolia takes care of a patient at a hospital in the city of Kokubunji, western Tokyo, on Tuesday. | KYODO

A Justice Ministry expert panel on Friday made a preliminary proposal to replace the much-criticized foreign technical intern program with a new system aimed at treating them as crucial human resources rather than expendable labor force.

The program, initially launched to provide training for people from developing countries, has been criticized as a way of securing cheap labor in areas suffering from staff shortages. With its latest recommendations, the panel is aiming for the new system to reflect Japan’s economic reality.

The panel plans to release a final report in the fall.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW