Toyota Motor said on Thursday that it recorded an all-time high in global sales and production for the year ended March as the negative effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and a chip shortage eased while production in North America and Asia recovered.

Its worldwide vehicle sales for fiscal 2022 rose 1.0% from the previous year to 9.61 million units and global output increased 6.5% to 9.13 million cars, the Japanese automaker said.

The record figures were released as Toyota accelerates transformation efforts under its new president. In the company’s first leadership change in 14 years, Koji Sato, a former Lexus division head, replaced founding family scion Akio Toyoda this month.