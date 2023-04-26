Japan will aim to attract ¥100 trillion ($750 billion) worth of foreign direct investment by 2030, and more foreign talent and remote workers known as “digital nomads,” as part of its drive to boost economic growth and global competitiveness, the government said Wednesday.

The numerical target, included in a new action plan, is roughly double the ¥46.6 trillion of foreign investment at the end of 2022. The government previously set an ¥80 trillion target for 2030.

The plan comes as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine have underscored the need to streamline and strengthen supply chains for critical components, and ensure national security.