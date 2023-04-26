After school, brothers Mohammad Arif, 12, and Mohammad Arafat, 10, play with their friends in Dhaka’s Ramna Park, where they can get some respite from the scorching April heat before heading off to work in a mausoleum kitchen.

The homeless children squat with their unemployed parents in Bangladesh’s High Court premises, earning a crust making iftar, the Muslim evening meal that breaks the day’s fast.

“We love coming to play and meet with our friends here,” said the boys who go to Ramna and Suhrawardy park next door — both public parks that are accessible to everyone, unlike the exclusive green spaces in upscale neighborhoods.