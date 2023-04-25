  • Ferryman Abdul Karim, 72, rides his boat in the Buriganga River near the Sadarghat area in Dhaka. The Buriganga, or the 'Old Ganges,' is so polluted that its water appears pitch black, except during the monsoon months, and it emits a foul stench through the year. | REUTERS
    Ferryman Abdul Karim, 72, rides his boat in the Buriganga River near the Sadarghat area in Dhaka. The Buriganga, or the "Old Ganges," is so polluted that its water appears pitch black, except during the monsoon months, and it emits a foul stench through the year. | REUTERS

DHAKA – Two decades ago Nurul Islam, 70, earned his living by fishing in the Buriganga River, which flows southwest of the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka and was once its lifeline.

Now, with hardly any fish to be found in the “dead” river, thanks to pollution from widespread dumping of industrial and human waste, Islam now sells street food on a small cart nearby to make ends meet.

“Twenty years ago this river water was good. It was full of life,” said Islam, whose family has been living on the bank of the river for generations.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW