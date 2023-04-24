Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party received a huge boost Sunday night as four of five LDP-affiliated or supported candidates won key by-elections.
The four Lower House elections and one Upper House contest were seen as crucial tests of Kishida’s popularity. The results are expected to accelerate discussions on whether the prime minister will dissolve the Lower House and call a general election in the coming months.
In the Chiba No. 5 district, the LDP’s Arfiya Eri beat six opposition candidates, including Kentaro Yazaki of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan. In the Oita Prefecture Upper House contest, Aki Shirasaka, an LDP-endorsed entrepreneur, beat Tadatomo Yoshida, a former CDP Upper House lawmaker.
