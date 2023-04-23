  • Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, on April 15 amid military clashes. | INSTAGRAM / VIA REUTERS
    Smoke rises over Khartoum, Sudan, on April 15 amid military clashes. | INSTAGRAM / VIA REUTERS

NAIROBI – As war consumes Sudan, nations from around the world have mobilized swiftly.

Egypt scrambled to bring home 27 of its soldiers, who had been seized by one of Sudan’s warring parties. A Libyan warlord offered weapons to his favored side, U.S. officials said.

Diplomats from Africa, the Middle East and the West have appealed for a halt to the fighting that has reduced parts of the capital, Khartoum, to a smoking battlefield.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW