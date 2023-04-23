Every three years, professional and amateur zooarchaeologists flock to Lake Nojiri, Nagano Prefecture, to search for the remains of an ancient giant: Naumann’s elephant.

Naumann’s elephant looked much like a cross between today’s Asian elephant and the woolly mammoth. Unlike its contemporary cousin, however, Naumann’s elephant was not covered in thick hair, although it flourished long tusks and had a tall, protruding forehead.

The last of this species likely went extinct 26,000 years ago, around the same time humans are believed to have arrived in Japan.