  • A child helps with an excavation looking for fossils related to Naumann's elephant on the shore of Lake Nojiri in Shinano, Nagano Prefecture, on March 25. | TALISKER SCOTT HUNTER
    A child helps with an excavation looking for fossils related to Naumann's elephant on the shore of Lake Nojiri in Shinano, Nagano Prefecture, on March 25. | TALISKER SCOTT HUNTER

Shinano, Nagano Pref. – Every three years, professional and amateur zooarchaeologists flock to Lake Nojiri, Nagano Prefecture, to search for the remains of an ancient giant: Naumann’s elephant.

Naumann’s elephant looked much like a cross between today’s Asian elephant and the woolly mammoth. Unlike its contemporary cousin, however, Naumann’s elephant was not covered in thick hair, although it flourished long tusks and had a tall, protruding forehead.

The last of this species likely went extinct 26,000 years ago, around the same time humans are believed to have arrived in Japan.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED