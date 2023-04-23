Japan’s planned end of existing COVID-19 border control measures early next month is fueling hopes for a further recovery in inbound tourists to pre-pandemic levels and beyond.

The country is set to change its legal classification of the coronavirus and start treating it the same as the seasonal flu on May 8. Incoming travelers will no longer be required to show proof that they have been vaccinated at least three times or present a negative test result.

Inbound tourism has already become an integral part of Japan’s economy prior to the imposition of COVID-19 restrictions and its revival will likely be a welcome boost. The government has set a target for spending per visitor of ¥200,000 ($1,490) in 2025, up from the pre-pandemic figure of about ¥160,000.