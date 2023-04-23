The family of a Singaporean man due to be hanged next week over a kilogram of cannabis pleaded for clemency from the authorities Sunday and urged a retrial.

Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death in 2018 for conspiring to smuggle the drugs and the Court of Appeal has upheld his sentence which is scheduled to be carried out on Wednesday.

“We don’t think my brother’s had a fair trial . … I have faith the president will read all our petitions,” his sister Leelavathy Suppiah told reporters in Tamil at a news conference.