  • Kyodo

A man attacked two women with an ax in Hino, western Tokyo, on Friday night and fled the scene, police said.

The suspect, believed to be an elderly man, left the ax behind after slashing the women at around 7:50 p.m.

The man was wearing a blue shirt and brown sandals, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

