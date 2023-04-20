Holding her newborn baby closely, Mari Matsuoka mounted her smartphone on a tripod before sitting down on a bench outside JR Kunitachi station in western Tokyo on a sunny afternoon last week.

With a friend sitting next to her and serving as an interviewer, Matsuoka started a one-hour speech, intended mostly for residents walking by the area or sitting on benches but also going out live via her Instagram account.

Matsuoka spoke softly and kept her speaker volume low, which helped her 2-month-old baby remain asleep in her sling. Caught up in a mixture of street and station noises, her voice often sounded like it was coming through a radio, in contrast to the loud speeches made by many politicians on the stump.