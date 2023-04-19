Fast Retailing’s Uniqlo unveiled a new concept retail space on Wednesday that will act as a prototype for the global expansion of roadside stores and aim to harness environmentally friendly technology, as the fashion giant works to meet its green targets.

Located in the city of Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, the 2,500 square-meter space, which will open Friday, is designed with energy-saving features, including solar panels, skylights and insulation made from recycled materials, which will help the new store use about 40% less power compared with regular Uniqlo roadside shops.

“Reducing our energy consumption was … at the front of mind when developing the store, and the various technical and design features utilized represent meaningful steps toward meeting our 2030 greenhouse gas reduction targets,” said Masahiro Endo, an executive officer at Fast Retailing.