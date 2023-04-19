  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during an interview at the Presidential Office in Seoul on Tuesday | REUTERS
    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during an interview at the Presidential Office in Seoul on Tuesday | REUTERS

SEOUL – South Korea might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid if it comes under a large-scale attack on civilians, President Yoon Suk-yeol said, signaling a shift in his stance against arming Ukraine for the first time.

In an interview ahead of his state visit to the U.S. next week, Yoon said his government has been exploring how to help defend and rebuild Ukraine, just as South Korea received international assistance during the 1950-53 Korean War.

“If there is a situation the international community cannot condone, such as any large-scale attack on civilians, massacre or serious violation of the laws of war, it might be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support,” Yoon said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW