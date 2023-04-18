Were it not for the 2020 election, most people would not have heard of Dominion Voting Systems — an elections technology company that John Poulos started out of his basement in Canada more than two decades ago.

But in the days and weeks after the election, former U.S. President Donald Trump and many of his allies accused the company of perpetrating election fraud. Dominion then filed a slew of defamation lawsuits against public figures and news networks, accusing them of spreading the false narratives and exposing its employees to harassment.

The company’s case against Fox News is scheduled to go to trial this week. Judge Eric M. Davis, who is presiding over the case, said Monday that he was delaying the trial by a day, until Tuesday. He did not cite a reason.