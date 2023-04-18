The suspect in the attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida filed a lawsuit seeking damages from the government last year claiming he was unfairly blocked from running in an election, court records have shown, possibly hinting at a motive amid the ongoing investigation.

Ryuji Kimura, 24, filed the lawsuit with the Kobe District Court in June, claiming he was barred from running in the Upper House election held in early July on the basis of his age and because he was unable to provide a ¥3 million deposit.

Case records show that Kimura claimed he was unable to run because he was 23 years old at the time and did not meet requirements under the Public Election Law, which sets the minimum age at 30 for those running to become a member of the House of Councillors. He contended that the rule violated the Constitution, which prescribes equality under the law.