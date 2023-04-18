Terry Gou, the billionaire founder of major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, has no plan for now to visit China, he said on Tuesday, in his bid to become the presidential nominee of Taiwan’s main opposition party.

Tension between Taipei and Beijing has surged in the run-up to January’s election, as China stages regular military exercises near the island to assert sovereignty claims that Taiwan’s democratically elected government rejects.

Gou, who is one of Taiwan’s most recognizable faces, launched a second bid this month for the presidential ticket of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), which traditionally favors close ties with China.