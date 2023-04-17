The weapon thrown toward Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a stunning attack Saturday in the city of Wakayama is unlikely to have been a smoke bomb as initially suggested in media reports, weapons experts say, but rather an improvised explosive device known as a pipe bomb that could have been lethal if built and deployed properly.

While little is definitively known about the device used by the suspect — 24-year-old Ryuji Kimura — preliminary expert analysis of video footage of the incident indicates that it was made using a piece of metal tubing, most likely a commercially available stainless-steel pipe, that was sealed at both ends using screw-on end caps.

A pipe bomb, about 20 to 30 centimeters long and featuring conducting wires on both ends of the cylinder, was hurled toward the prime minister as he was set to give a speech to a crowd of about 200 people during a campaign stop.