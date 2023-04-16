Police on Sunday raided the home of the suspect in the attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the previous day, as authorities said they believe the object thrown prior to his speech in Wakayama may be a pipe bomb.

Ryuji Kimura, the 24-year-old suspect, was also carrying a knife at the scene, investigative sources said.

Kishida was unharmed in the attack, with his security detail taking him to safety shortly before the sound of an explosion rang out and Kimura was subdued. One police officer suffered minor injuries on his left arm.