The Kremlin introduced harsh new penalties for people who evade military call-up, adding to fears that the government is planning another mass mobilization as the invasion of Ukraine drags into its second year.

President Vladimir Putin Friday signed the law, which was rushed through parliament earlier this week in 24 hours, according to the Tass state news service.

Under the new rules, the authorities can deliver military call-up notices both for conscripts and mobilized reservists online, and almost immediately bar the recipients from leaving the country. Those who ignore the summons within 20 days will be barred from buying or selling property, or driving a car, among other rights. Previously, all such notices had to be hand-delivered and signed for by the recipient to be legal.