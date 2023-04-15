Flying car manufacturer SkyDrive has received its first private customer order, selling the two-seater SD-05 aircraft for $1.5 million (about ¥200 million) to Kotaro Chiba, a licensed pilot who was the first owner of a HondaJet in Japan.

“I’ll be the first owner of SkyDrive SD-05,” Chiba, who is also an investor in the Tokyo-based firm, said in a Twitter post on Thursday. “Japan’s skies will be free with SkyDrive.”

Chiba is the co-founder and managing partner of a drone-focused venture capital firm.