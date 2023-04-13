The South Korean government wants shut-in children to leave the house and go outside.

The country’s Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said the cabinet passed a measure on Tuesday to provide potentially thousands of dollars a year in education, job counseling and health support to those between the ages of 9 and 24 living as recluses.

The program, which expands a November announcement, is targeted at so-called hikikomori — a term coined in Japan to describe severe social withdrawal, likely worsened by the pandemic.