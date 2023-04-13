Japan said a North Korean missile would not land near Hokkaido on Thursday, after earlier issuing a rare alert for residents of the northernmost prefecture to seek immediate shelter.

The Japan Coast Guard said the missile was believed to have already splashed down. It did not say where.

The country's J-Alert warning system had been activated at about 7:55 a.m., about 20 minutes after the launch, with residents initially urged to take shelter either inside buildings or underground. Japan's Coast Guard later issued a notice at 8:19 a.m. that the missile had already landed, and another notice a minute later that it the splashdown was not near Hokkaido.