Global carbon dioxide emissions linked to electricity generation may have peaked in 2022, and will begin to decline as wind and solar power take over from fossil fuels, a think tank has said.

The pace of the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions’ stemming from the power sector is critical toward limiting global warming and preventing more damage from climate change. According to researchers at climate think tank Ember, emissions will begin to drop slightly this year, with the decline getting bigger every year as wind and solar grow further.

“It is the beginning of the end of the fossil-fuel age,” said Malgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, an analyst at Ember.