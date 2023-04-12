A former teen idol said Wednesday he was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Johnny Kitagawa, the founder of Japan’s biggest boy-band empire, in a rare public allegation against the late mogul.

The talent agency Johnny and Associates, which was established by Kitagawa and has dominated the country’s showbiz industry for decades, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan, which hosted a news conference by the accuser, Kauan Okamoto, said the company also failed to respond to its invitations to comment.