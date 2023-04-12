A group of researchers has found that 4 in 10 hours allocated to domestic tasks today may be automated within the decade.

Researchers from Ochanomizu University and the University of Oxford found that an average of around 40% of domestic work involving unpaid housework or the caring for family members could become automated in the next 10 years.

Grocery shopping was the household task that would most likely become automated, with 59% of it considered possible to automate in the coming decade. The study found that 52% of tasks involving the use of services such as banking transactions would be susceptible to automation, while 50% of shopping for nongrocery items could be automated in the next 10 years.