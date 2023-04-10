An officer from the local police station routinely checks in on homes dotting Kazumoto Machida’s sleepy village. Most of the residents in the rural community on the western edge of Saitama Prefecture are older, including Machida’s octogenarian parents whom the bachelor lives with.

But since a spate of high-profile robberies made national headlines last year, the policeman has been accompanied by a welfare commissioner and the head of the neighborhood association during his patrols.

“They told me to be extra careful since our household would be left with two elderly people when I leave for work,” says Machida, a realtor in his 50s. “They asked me to be on the lookout for any strangers wandering around, or anyone who might be looking for something, and to let them know immediately if I noticed anything.”