The CEO of ChatGPT-creator OpenAI said Monday that the company is aiming to open an office in Japan in the near future and expand its business in the country.

“We hope to spend much more time (in Japan) and hope to engage with the wonderful talent and build something great for Japanese people and make the models better,” Sam Altman said after a short meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo.

Altman didn’t offer any additional details on the timing of the opening of a new branch, only saying that the company would likely offer further details in a few months.