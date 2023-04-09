  • Commercial buildings in Riyadh in January. Mostly shut off to foreign visitors for years, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has unveiled an ambitious push to use tourism as a way to help diversify the oil-dependent economy. | BLOOMBERG
    Commercial buildings in Riyadh in January. Mostly shut off to foreign visitors for years, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has unveiled an ambitious push to use tourism as a way to help diversify the oil-dependent economy. | BLOOMBERG

Will Brown, a Dubai-based global-risk executive who has been traveling to Riyadh for work for almost seven years, has started to notice a change on his two-hour flight to the Saudi capital.

Rather than the usual cohort of males who make up the overwhelming demographic of professionals commuting to Saudi Arabia, there are now women and children on board.

“The plane isn’t just middle-aged white dudes flying in on a Sunday, you’re starting to see people move with their families,” said Brown, 49, who usually travels to Riyadh for the kingdom’s Sunday-Thursday working week.

