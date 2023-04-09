  • Nippon Ishin's Hideyuki Yokoyama (left), the projected winner in Sunday's Osaka mayoral election, shakes hands with Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, who was also projected to win his re-election bid, at a hotel in the city the same day. | KYODO
From Hokkaido to Kyushu voters cast their ballots Sunday in a series of nationwide local elections for nine prefectural governors, six mayors, as well 41 prefectural and municipal assemblies.

In the closely watched Osaka leadership races, Nippon Ishin-backed candidates won, projections showed, assuring the party will continue to remain a force in local and national politics in the months ahead.

Osaka incumbent Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura defeated his main rival, Mayumi Taniguchi, a political novice, while in the mayoral race, Hideyuki Yokoyama defeated Taeko Kitano, a former Liberal Democratic Party Osaka city councilwoman. Both Taniguchi and Kitano ran without official party backing.

