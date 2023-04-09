From Hokkaido to Kyushu voters cast their ballots Sunday in a series of nationwide local elections for nine prefectural governors, six mayors, as well 41 prefectural and municipal assemblies.
In the closely watched Osaka leadership races, Nippon Ishin-backed candidates won, projections showed, assuring the party will continue to remain a force in local and national politics in the months ahead.
Osaka incumbent Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura defeated his main rival, Mayumi Taniguchi, a political novice, while in the mayoral race, Hideyuki Yokoyama defeated Taeko Kitano, a former Liberal Democratic Party Osaka city councilwoman. Both Taniguchi and Kitano ran without official party backing.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.