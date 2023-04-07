Among the more than 30 dolphins that washed up on the shores of coastal Chiba Prefecture earlier this week, one had pneumonia and several were pregnant, a Japanese researcher said Friday.

Of the 32 beached dolphins, which were washed up on the shore from Monday through Wednesday, 14 have died. Though surfers have worked hard to return the dolphins to the sea, they have been drifting back ashore in a weakened state.

According to Yuko Tajima, a researcher on marine mammalogy at the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo, which conducted autopsies on six of the dead dolphins, two were pregnant and one of the two was suffering from a severe case of pneumonia.