Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi pledged to “seamlessly and steadily” deliver assistance worth around ¥1 trillion ($7.6 billion) to Ukraine in a meeting Tuesday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Meeting on the sidelines of NATO meetings in Brussels, Hayashi told Kuleba that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s recent visit to war-hit Ukraine demonstrated Japan’s “determination to maintain the open and free international order based on the rule of law,” according to the Foreign Ministry.

The $7.6 billion pledge includes offers made by Kishida on his March 21 visit to Kyiv of $470 million in grant aid for energy and other sectors and $30 million in contribution to a NATO fund for the supply of nonlethal equipment.