With competition heating up in the video-streaming market in Japan, efforts by service providers to shore up and reorganize such businesses have spread so as to secure more viewers.

Aided by demand among people spending more time at home amid the spread of the coronavirus, the video-streaming market in Japan has grown over the past few years, with competition intensifying in line with the participation of non-Japanese service providers such as Netflix and Amazon of the United States.

Some have criticized the market for excessive competition.