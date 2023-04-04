The Bank of Japan should review its yield curve control program under its incoming governor, a former top Finance Ministry official said ahead of the central bank’s first leadership change in a decade.
The ongoing monetary easing has caused side effects, including distortions in the bond market, a drop in the currency and a weakening of fiscal discipline, according to Takehiko Nakao, a former vice minister for international affairs. He stressed the need for the policy tweak while also noting that such a move will come with risks.
“The yield curve control should be reviewed, even if that results in short-term shocks,” Nakao said in an interview Monday. He didn’t specify the preferred timing or detailed process for the review. “This can’t go on forever.”
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.