    Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang says Tokyo's new export controls on semiconductor equipment will only further drive Beijing's quest "to become self-reliant." | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Beijing – Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told his Japanese counterpart on Sunday that Tokyo’s new export controls on semiconductor equipment will only further drive Beijing’s quest “to become self-reliant.”

Yoshimasa Hayashi’s visit to China is the first by a Japanese foreign minister since December 2019, ending a gap of over three years during which bilateral ties have sharply deteriorated.

The ministers’ Beijing meeting comes just days after Japan unveiled planned export controls on 23 items used to make semiconductors, following U.S. pressure for countries to restrict China’s access to the technology.

