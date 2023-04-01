An estimated 1.46 million working-age people in Japan are living as hikikomori (social recluses), a survey by the Cabinet Office showed Friday.

The figure accounts for some 2% of the total population of people between 15 and 64 years of age in the country. Some 20% became social recluses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the survey. A Cabinet Office official warned that anyone could become a social recluse.

The estimate was based on a survey conducted in November last year on 30,000 people the ages of 10 and 69 across the country.