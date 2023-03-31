Former U.S. President Donald Trump was indicted in New York for directing hush money payments to a porn star during his 2016 campaign, a historic event in American law and politics that is certain to divide an already polarized society and electorate.

Trump was indicted on Thursday, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the indictment hasn’t yet been publicly released.

Trump, the first former U.S. president to be indicted, has been under investigation for his role in concealing the payoff to Stormy Daniels. The charges, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, come as Trump faces the Atlanta DA’s investigation of his bid to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, as well as a federal special counsel’s probe of those efforts and of his handling of government documents.