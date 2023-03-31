  • China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong (left) attends a meeting with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi in Tokyo in February. | POOL / VIA AFP-JIJI
Japan and China finished setting up a military hotline aimed at reducing tensions between the two largest economies in Asia, just ahead of a rare meeting of their foreign ministers in Beijing.

The installation of equipment and lines has been completed, the Defense Ministry said Friday in a statement, calling it a “linking mechanism” that will build trust between the militaries and avoid unforeseen situations.

China’s defense ministry simultaneously issued a statement, saying the hotline would strengthen the ability of both countries to control maritime and air crises and help further maintain regional peace and stability.

