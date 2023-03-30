LONDON/KYIV – The steady stream of wounded soldiers into a clinic for artificial limbs in Kyiv is a stark reminder of the human cost of Russia’s war on Ukraine, where military casualties are a secret closely guarded by both sides.
Unrelenting artillery fire along a 1,000-km front line and Russia’s frequent use of missiles across the country mean that shrapnel wounds are maiming people in Ukraine on a scale just beginning to emerge.
“Unfortunately, the number of patients has increased significantly,” said Andrii Ovcharenko, who works with a team of medics and technicians at the Without Limits prosthetics clinic, one of almost 80 now operating in Ukraine.
