Washington – The United States has told Russia it will withhold some data on its nuclear forces, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday, calling this a response to Moscow suspending Russia’s participation in the New START nuclear arms treaty.

While Russian President Vladimir Putin has not formally withdrawn from the treaty, which limits the two sides’ deployed strategic nuclear arsenals, his Feb. 21 suspension further imperils the last remaining pillar of arms control between the United States and Russia.

Between the two of them, the United States and Russia hold nearly 90% of the world’s nuclear warheads — enough to destroy the planet many times over.

